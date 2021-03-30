MARION, IL — Tuesday is National Doctors' Day, a day to recognize physicians' contributions to the communities they serve. A local hospital took the day as an opportunity to give back to the community it serves on behalf of its medical providers and other employees.
Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, Illinois, presented a $25,000 donation to the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois Tuesday. Members of the hospital's medical executive committee and administrators presented a giant check to the nonprofit around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the hospital's courtyard.
The hospital says the donation will help BGCSI open a new site in Marion.
"The Boys and Girls Club positively impacts the lives of the families we serve by providing a safe place for youth after school and throughout the summer," Heartland Regional CEO Ed Cunningham said in a statement. "Our providers care for those same families every day. By recognizing our providers with this Doctors’ Day donation, we’re saying thanks for all that they do on this day, and always."
According to its website, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois plans to open its Marion location this summer. For more information about the Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois, visit bgcsi.org.