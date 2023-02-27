GRAVES COUNTY, KY — There's no question that the COVID-19 pandemic impacted children's reading and comprehension skills.
Last fall, the National Assessment of Educational Progress found two decades of advancement for American students in reading and math was erased in only two years.
This is the 25th year for Read Across America Week. Local schools are celebrating reading and the progress made since getting back to the classroom.
Local 6 went to Symsonia Elementary School in Graves County on Monday. Parents decorated the halls, taking inspiration from different Dr. Seuss books, like “Horton Hears a Who,” “The Lorax” and “The Cat in the Hat.”
Second-grade reading teacher JoAnna Mounger said she wants her students to want to read.
"It will enhance students who already love to read, and for those new children coming along, it will hopefully instill in them a great love to read," said Mounger.
Fourth-grade reading teacher Julie Robertson said she has seen improvement in her students’ skills. However, they still have some room to grow. Symsonia has a D.E.A.R. program, which is short for drop everything and read.
"We want them to read at least 20 minutes a day, because with that they're going to be exposed to 2 million words a year. Like, that's how many words they're going to get in 20 minutes a day, and we really encourage that, and we give them time at school, and we ask that they do that at home. We have supportive parents that read with their kids at home, too. But we just want to see them — we don't want them to fall in the cracks. We don't want them to fall behind because of what we experienced during these COVID pandemic years," Robertson said.
Local 6 also spoke with the top accelerated reader in the school, Lucas Smith. He said he as read so many books he's lost count. Smith also told Local 6 he thinks reading increases vocabulary and intelligence.
Symsonia Elementary is also hosting a book fair students can visit and buy books. The school’s main goal is for the students to feel successful while they read.
We also heard from McCracken County Library Director Justin Brasher. He said that since COVID-19, the library has seen a 16% increase in people going to the library to check out books.