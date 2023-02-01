PADUCAH — February is Black History Month. It's a time to honor the important impact of people like Harriet Tubman, Martin Luther King Jr., Rosa Parks, Frederick Douglass and more.
In 1976, President Gerald Ford officially recognized February as Black History Month.
"Gospel of Freedom" is the latest book written by author and historian Alicestyne Turley. It's a simple, purple book about a complicated part of history.
"I had heard stories growing up as a young child from my grandparents and my family members, but when I actually went to school, I never heard any of it in history books," Turley said.
Turley, who was born in Hazard, Kentucky, will give a Black History Month presentation at the McCracken County Library on Thursday, Feb. 9.
Also in Paducah, West Kentucky Community and Technical College will host speakers, informational sessions and food by Black chefs throughout the month.
Octavia Lawrence is coordinating WKCTC's Black History Month events with a mission in mind. "Celebrating a group that has been very instrumental in Paducah's history and certainly WKCTC's history," said Lawrence, the interim vice president of student affairs at WKCTC.
In Murray, Kentucky, St. John Missionary Baptist Church will host a Black History Month cultural celebration.
To speaker MarTeze Hammonds, this month is a time to celebrate the diversity of experience.
"Listen to these stories so that it helps them develop and cultivate them as awesome citizens, as humans, as people," said Hammonds.
And for Turley, she said an important part of Black History Month is remembering a past of resilience.
"America has always been able to conquer its political differences, how it's able to incorporate people, overlooked people," said Turley.
Click here for more information about WKCTC's Black History Month's events.
The Black History Month Cultural Celebration at St. John Missionary Baptist Church will begin at 3 p.m. on Feb. 4. The church is at 122 Spruce Street in Murray.