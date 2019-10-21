PADUCAH — This week is National Census Recruitment Week to encourage people to work for the 2020 census.
In McCracken County alone, the Census Bureau needs to fill more than 400 seasonal jobs for next year.
Nicholas Taylor has always been curious about what a census taker does. He was able to learn more about that at the McCracken County Public Library on Monday.
Taylor said these jobs can help put money in people's pockets. "It doesn't get much easier in the economic times that we're in," Taylor said. "So, anytime that a position comes open and makes itself available to the public, I think it benefits everybody."
Census Bureau Partnership Specialist Mark Wattier was at the library looking to fill seasonal census taker positions. Next year, from March to July, those workers will go door to door to get responses from people who didn't fill out their census questionnaire.
Census takers will make $14 an hour. They will also be reimbursed 58 cents per mile they drive.
Wattier said the job is rewarding. "The networking and visiting with people and the work is interesting," Wattier said. "And it's vitally important as a civic duty and contribution to this country."
Wattier said an accurate census count impacts seats in Congress and federal funding for state and local programs.
"The basic view is that we need a complete count to maximize the county's opportunities for federal funds," Wattier said.
That's why he hopes those jobs are filled: to make sure our communities can get the full benefits.
The next census job recruiting event will be from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at the McCracken County Public Library.
To apply online to be census taker, visit 2020census.gov/jobs.