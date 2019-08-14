Watch again

Paducah — Next year is a census year. The U.S. Census Bureau is using new satellite data now to verify your address. Having accurate census data affects funding for schools, health care, public safety and more.

Construction, business, and public safety are also affected.

The data is used to determine how much federal funding is given to a city to support schools and hospitals.

June Iljana with the U.S. Census Bureau said every house and person must be counted for a city to get the full benefits.

"Every person counts in every community," Iljana said. "The number of people we are able to identify living in a given community really affects the resources that are available for the community, as well as planning for feature needs."

If you don't fill out the census, the census bureau goes door to door to make sure they get your response.

Current census data show a population decline for Paducah. Mayor Brandi Harless said she believes the data may not be accurate. She hopes the 2020 census will show population growth.

"If you receive a survey or an email for a survey, then please respond," Harless said. " It matters a whole lot that you participate."

Everyone counts when it comes to the census.