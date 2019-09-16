Watch again

PADUCAH — The 2020 Census is swiftly approaching, and a quilt commemorating it was unveiled at the National Quilt Museum Monday afternoon.

It was made by the Kentucky Extension Homemakers Association in conjunction with the U.S. Census Bureau. The quilt squares representing each of Kentucky 120 counties.

Census Bureau Partnership Specialist Michelle Ellison says the census is so important.

"What some don't know is how much funding is tied to census data. If we don't count everyone in Kentucky, then we are basically leaving money on the table — not just in 2020, but in 2021, 2022, 2023, for the next decade," Ellison says.

