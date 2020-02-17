CARBONDALE, IL — The 2020 census is quickly approaching. You should start receiving information in the mail in March. Census workers are trying to get the word out to hard-to-reach populations, like college students. Last census, southern Illinois under performed.
A census worker said each person who is counted will bring in $1,800 times 10. If 100 people don't participate, that means the region could lose out on almost $2 million. Census workers were at the SIU Carbondale campus to let students know how important they are.
For many college students, this will be the first census they are responsible for taking. Many of them believe they should be counted in their home town, but that's incorrect. Census workers said if students live in a community for nine months or more, they should participate in that community's census. One student was surprised by that information.
"We should do a better job of letting people know that. I didn't know that, and I'm sure most of my friends didn't know that. This is kind of interesting that I'm hearing this for the first time," said student Gabriel Bonansinga.
That's why census workers like Hope Logwood were on SIU's campus to talk with students, answer questions and let them know how important the census is.
"We want to let everybody know that completing the census information, it helps to bring emergency care, money for schools, and for students, it's financial aid. So the money can be counted in our area. We will get the money we need to provide services to the community," said Logwood.
College students living in dorms will be counted as part of a group. All information is confidential. Census workers will be talking with international students on Friday. Census day is April 1. You can respond to the census questionnaire either online, by phone or through the mail.