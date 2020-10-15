HARDIN COUNTY, IL — You have just a few hours remaining to fill out the 2020 census. The clock is ticking. If you haven't filled out the census, now is the time to do it.
Recent changes to the census deadline mean you have less than 24 hours to get counted and bring more money into your community.
Shawnna Rhine with the Southern Seven Health Department said the change was unexpected.
"It took a little wind out of our sails. Needless to say, the back and forth has been difficult, but we've worked through it," said Rhine.
The deadline is now Oct. 16 at 4:59 a.m. CT. Census volunteers spent the last remaining hours reaching out to under-counted counties like Hardin County in southern Illinois, which has a response rate of 34%.
"It's going to make an impact on that region. For every person that's not counted, that's roughly $14,000 that that region will lose out on," said Rhine.
Meranda Vaughn lives in Hardin County. She recently responded to the census for the first time after being approached by a census worker.
She said she's disappointed to hear about the county’s census response rate.
"A lot of people are probably not educated on it. I wasn't educated on it until she actually came to my house. A lot of people don't have access to the internet, so that's another problem," said Vaughn.
If Hardin County's census response rate doesn't improve, the rural county could lose out on important funds that help provide essential services.
"Have advanced medical care and to have access to certain services that they have to travel miles for. The census helps to make sure those services are here locally for them, and they can use them for the next 10 years," said Rhine.
If you haven't taken the census yet visit https://2020census.gov/.