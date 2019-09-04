Watch again

MARION, IL — With the help of a $500,000 grant, Centerstone in Marion, Illinois, is the first facility in southern Illinois to offer methadone. Patients visit the facility daily to take the medication.

The new Centerstone Medication Assisted Treatment program aims to make it easier for people to get help recovering from addiction.

"It's giving access to people who otherwise were driving five to six hours to Cicero, or were driving to Cape and Paducah. These type of services were not otherwise available or causing an inconvenience for people who had to take a day off of work," said Centerstone of Illinois CEO John Markley.

One of the three medications Centerstone MAT uses is methadone. Centerstone MAT grant coordinator Mona Miller said the program sees more than 20 people a day. She says the medication reduces cravings and increases chances of long-term recovery.

Sen. Dick Durbin stopped by the facility Wednesday to learn more about the program and tour the new building. The facility is at 2020 Bentley Street in Marion, Illinois.