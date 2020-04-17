WEST FRANKFORT, IL -- Centerstone was awarded a $2 million, five-year grant from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration and Center for Substance Abuse Treatment.
Centerstone says the grant will help people experiencing homelessness and substance use disorders or co-occurring disorders in Franklin, Jackson, Union, and Williamson counties.
The grant will give Centerstone $400,000 per year for five years. Centerstone says they will use these funds to develop and/or expand local services for SUD treatment, housing, and other more for youth, adults, and families experiencing homelessness.
The name that Centerstone has created with the grant is "Centerstone Connections: Connection with people through home, recovery, and community in Illinois."
“Of those experiencing homelessness in the grant’s coverage area, 35% have SUD, including an estimated 54% with COD,” said Markley. “This population not only faces barriers to treatment access and availability, but also multiple disparities, including high poverty, lack of affordable housing, and untreated or undertreated SUD and COD.”
Centerstone says the program will provide outreach and housing navigation using a "housing first" approach. This focuses on providing housing as a top priority without precondition or service participation requirements.
“The program area’s average household income is roughly 30% less than the state average,” said Andrea Quigley, Centerstone’s Connections Program Director. “And nearly 25,000 area households experience cost burden, which means they earn less than Housing and Urban Development’s minimum recommended income for housing expenditures.
Quigley also says Connections will use relationships with housing organizations to provide direct assistance for people experiencing homelessness to get permanent housing.
Connections will also provide:
- Evidence-based treatment.
- Case management.
- Direct SUD, COD, and trauma treatment.
- Recovery housing.
- Assess to federal income supports.
- Screenings and assessments.
- Individualized and integrated substance use treatment and planning.
- Linkages to primary and specialty care.
- Peer and wraparound recovery supports such as employment and education services; benefits engagement and enrollment; and education and counseling on hepatitis treatment, sexually transmitted infection and HIV screening.
Quigley says if you are interested in serving on the Connections Advisory Council, which will support Connections' goals, email her at andrea.quigley@centerstone.org.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Centerstone remains fully operational and continuing to serve clients and communities. For more information, call 1-877-HOPE123 (877-467-3123) or visit centerstone.org/covid19/.