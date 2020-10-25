WEST FRANKFORT, IL — Centerstone, which claims to be a national leader in behavioral health care, says it will be hosting two separate virtual events for community members to join.
The first event is a Parent Peers Empowering Parents virtual coffee and tea open discussion, which Centerstone says will focus on parenting during the COVID-19 pandemic. You can join the discussion on Oct. 27, from 10 a.m. until noon. The mental health center says all parents are welcome to attend.
Centerstone says you can join via Zoom by clicking here or clicking here. You can also join with audio only by calling 888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257 and using this Meeting ID: 987 8041 0241.
Centerstone says it's a free event and you don't have to be apart of the discussion if you don't want to, you can join and just listen!
Centerstone say PPEP meetings started earlier this year and are held regularly to help provide support, education, and inspiration for all Southern Illinois parents. The mental health center says PPEP was created after receiving a $2.1 million, six-year grant from the Illinois Children's Healthcare Foundation in December to improve the mental health of children and communities throughout the region.
For more information or to RSVP, call Brandy Moore at 618-457-6703, ext. 7772, or email at brandy.moore@centerstone.org.
The second virtual event is training for faith communities to recognize and respond to child abuse and neglect.
Centerstone says the virtual training, titled "Keeping Faith: Empowering faith communities to recognize and respond to child abuse and neglect," will be held on Nov. 10 from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
The course, according to Centerstone, is designed to empower faith communities to recognize and respond to cases of sexual, physical, and emotional abuse and neglect. Centerstone says the training will include discussions detailing the impact of child abuse on a victim's sense of spirituality and suggestions for working with medical and mental health professionals to help a child with coping from abuse and neglect.
Centerstone also says the course will discuss how you can protect children in churches, including situations like if a convicted sex offender wants to join your congregation. The course will also review various child abuse scenarios and allow discussion on appropriate and inappropriate responses, which allows for real-life problem-solving and feedback.
Centerstone says Victor Vieth presenting the training and has trained thousands of child protection professionals across all 50 states, two U.S. territories, and 17 different countries. Centerstone claims Vieth gained national recognition for this work in address child abuse in small communities as a prosecutor in Minnesota and has been named the President's Honor Roll of the American Professional Society on the Abuse of Children. He was also awarded the Pro Humanitate Award from the North American Resource Center for Child Welfare in 2012.
Centerstone says Vieth will cover the following topics in the training:
- The spiritual impact of child abuse
- Coordinating spiritual care with medical and mental health care
- Best practices in child abuse policies
- Responding to an allegation of child abuse within a congregation
- Managing a sex offender within the congregation
- Implementing personal safety training for children
- Online safety for communities of faith
To register for this event, click here or email Zachary Schumacher at Zachary.schumacher@centerstone.org.