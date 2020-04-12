WEST FRANKFORT, IL -- Centerstone, a national leader in behavioral health care, says they will participate in the new mental health support line that was announced by Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker on Saturday.
The free-of-charge emotional support text line, Call4Calm, was launched by the Illinois Department of Human Services' Mental Health Division and is for people who live in Illinois and are experiencing stress and mental health issues related to COVID-19.
Anyone who would like to speak with a mental health professional can text "TALK" to 552020, or for Spanish, "HABLAR" to 552020. Call4Calm is free to use, and you will remain anonymous.
Centerstone says once someone sends a text to the hotline, they will receive a call within 24 hours to provide support from a counselor employed by a local community mental health center, such as Centerstone in Franklin, Jackson, Perry, Madison, and Williamson Counties.