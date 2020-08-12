KENTUCKY — If you are a landlord to a U.S. Veteran or are a Veteran who is behind on rent, Centerstone's Supportive Services for Veteran Families may be able to offer support to avoid eviction, according to SSVF Outreach Specialist Julie Copeland.
The SSVF website says homelessness is a common struggle in America and this program prevents homelessness by helping qualifying veterans and their families gain access to the resources they need in order to successfully transition to or maintain permanent housing.
Centerstone says they offer SSVF to provide help to Veterans and their families at risk for homelessness in Tennessee and Kentucky.
The SSVF website says through the program, Centerstone's Community Support Specialists provide guidance and coordination to Veterans and their families by helping them make informed decisions, understand their options and gain access to VA benefits.
The website says interested Veterans and their families will work with a Centerstone Community Support Specialist to complete an eligibility screening and assessment. Once enrolled, participants in the SSVF program work closely with Centerstone Staff to find barriers and determine what support services are necessary to meet essential needs.
Click here to fill out a SSVF screening tool.
The cost of the service is funded by a grant program through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, and SSVF is available at no cost to eligible candidates in 20 Middle Tennessee counties and 20 Kentucky counties.
This includes eight counties in the Local 6 area: Ballard, Calloway, Carlisle, Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Marshall, and McCracken Counties
Additionally, Community Support Specialists connect veterans and families with other community resources including:
- Housing counseling services
- Health care services
- Personal financial planning service
- Transportation services
- Employment services
- Income support services
- Legal services
- Child care
- Daily living services
The website also says temporary financial assistance payments may also be available to help with rent, utility fees, security deposits, moving costs, transportation, and child care.
SSVF is a service of Centerstone, made possible by a grant from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.