MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A woman from Central City, Kentucky, was arrested in McCracken County amid accusations of methamphetamine trafficking.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says it began investigating the woman, 45-year-old Jessica Slack, after receiving information Saturday from a Ballard County deputy accusing her of meth trafficking.
The sheriff's office says the information let detectives to conduct surveillance around a parking lot at Baptist Health Paducah. The detectives saw Slack in the parking lot, and approached her just after 9 p.m. Saturday, the sheriff's office says.
The detectives searched the woman's vehicle, and the sheriff's office says they found 10 grams of crystal meth, a digital scale and $1,608. Investigators also got a search warrant for a room in a hotel on Cairo Road the sheriff's office says Slack was staying in. The sheriff's office says detectives found more meth and "assorted drug paraphernalia," in the room.
Slack was arrested on a charge of first-degree trafficking in 2 or more grams of methamphetamine on the second or subsequent offense and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was jailed in the McCracken County Jail.