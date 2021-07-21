PEMISCOT COUNTY, MO– Century Casino in Caruthersville is planning an expansion after recently purchasing properties near the riverboat casino.
Their purchases include a two-story hotel and four houses. The hotel contains 36 rooms, and a refurbishment project is expected to be completed by early 2022.
The announcement of new property investments comes on the heels of a recent change in Missouri law that no longer requires casinos to be floating facilities. The casino in Caruthersville is the last riverboat casino in the state, but the law change allows them to move on land.
According to a press release from Century Casino, the recent purchase provide options for the casino to relocate to a non-floating facility.
"This new development in Caruthersville has been a dream of ours for many years and we are grateful to Century Casinos for their commitment to our community and team members," Lyle Randolph, the Managing Director for Missouri Central Casinos, said.