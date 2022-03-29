PADUCAH — Organizers have announced the keynote speaker for this year's Power of the Purse luncheon and purse auction.
The auction benefits the United Way of Paducah-McCracken County and Paducah Professional Women. The fundraiser's goal is to empower women in the community, organizers say.
The United Way on Tuesday announced Grounded Communications founder and CEO Janice Person will provide the keynote speech during the eighth annual Power of the Purse event, which will be held in person at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, at Walker Hall in Paducah.
Grounded Communications is a communications consulting, public speaking and content creation firm that the United Way says focuses on the connections between food and farming. Person also hosts a podcast that aims to connect urban and rural communities called Grounded by the Farm, the United Way says.
In addition to hearing from Person, organizers say Power of the Purse attendees will enjoy an online designer purse auction, a luncheon and networking opportunities. Each designer purse in the auction will be stuffed with surprise items, such as jewelry, spa certificates and more. Event tickets are $50 each.
Leading up to the event, an online raffle is being held offering the chance to win a Kate Spade bag with a matching umbrella, scarf, pen, notebook and key ring valued at $684. Tickets for the raffle are $5 each.
The online raffle is open now through April 18. Raffle tickets won't be available the day of the event because of state gaming regulations. Raffle entrants must be at least 18 years old. The raffle drawing will be held at 12:15 p.m., during the Power of the Purse event, but those who enter the raffle do not have to be present at the luncheon to win.
The keynote speaker sponsor is CFSB, and the Power of the Purse event is presented by Baptist Health Paducah. The raffle prize is sponsored by Sara Gipson, owner of Sara Gipson Group.
For more information about the event or to buy event and raffle tickets, visit unitedwaypaducah.org/purse.