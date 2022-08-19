MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A bittersweet ceremony was held Friday to dedicate the Marshall County High School baseball diamond to Preston Cope.
The event honored Cope, who was one of the victims killed in the Marshall County High School shooting in 2018.
He was a 15-year-old Marshall County student dedicated to the game of baseball, and now the scoreboard and the outfield fence will bear his name.
"This is just an additional thing for the community," said Teresa Cope, Preston's mom. "So I'm very proud, and this is special and it means a lot."
Cope's loved ones gathered together, including the baseball team, school administrators and his family.
Brian Cope, his father, was honored.
"What a beautiful way to remember him and his love for the game of baseball and his love of being a Marshall County Marshal," he said. "He was so proud to put on that orange and blue jersey."
CFSB Bank has a five-year commitment to both the baseball team and the field, totaling a $50,000 investment.
"We want to remember the lives of those who were lost, and this is just a great way for us to remember Preston, a great way for his family to remember him as well," said Jason Jones, the president of CFSB.
The gesture means the world to his mother.
She knows how much her son loved to play baseball.
"Bittersweet," Teresa said. "Just because I've watched him play so many games here."
The head baseball coach said the funding from CFSB is a blessing.
He said the money will be used to improve the facilities.