PADUCAH, KY — A farewell ceremony took place on Saturday, July 15 at the Paducah Tilghman High School. Friends and family gathered to celebrate their loved ones before they deploy to Poland the next day to aid in the war in Ukraine.
The 2113th Transportation Company, with the Kentucky Army National Guard, will provide logistical support throughout eastern Europe, specifically with transporting military equipment.
Jennifer Sanchez-Flores is preparing to leave for Poland with the Kentucky National Guard, and her fiancée, Shannon Poole, is a little worried.
"I've got to be at home with the kids for nine months alone without her and every day we're going to be sitting and wondering if she's okay and it's just a little bit of stress," said Poole.
In a ceremony, friends, family and the community said goodbye to their loved ones in the Kentucky National Guard for their deployment to Europe.
Nathan Henderson is with the National Guard and is being deployed, too.
"It's important for them to know that they have people that are they're going to leave behind, loved ones they know are still here, taking care of the things they can't take care of while they move forward and complete the things that they need to complete," said Henderson.
Henderson has mixed emotions about this mission.
"Exciting, you don't want to leave your family, but you know you've got a job to do," said Henderson. "It's going to be a good experience for a lot of our soldiers, they'll get to go out there and see, see Poland, see other parts of Europe."
For Poole, he got his fiancée a gift and hopes she can stay grounded as she completes her mission.
"Actually, bought her a dog tag with a picture of our, as a family on the beach, we went to vacation in Florida," said Poole. "She gets to carry it with her every day and see me and the kids anytime she feels like she's lost."
For all the soldiers leaving for deployment, friends and family hope they will remember what they have back at home.
The National Guard Armory in Paducah will be leaving at 9 a.m. on Sunday July 16.
If you want to support the guard, you can go on Highway 60 and before you get to the mall in Paducah, find a place to pull off on the shoulder. Then, you can wave flags in support of the guard.