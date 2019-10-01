Watch again

MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A new ball field is one step closer to reality in Marshall County. At a ceremony Tuesday, CFSB donated $400,000 to the Miracle League of Western Kentucky.

They also unveiled the name of the ball field: CFSB Field of Dreams.

This league will remove the barriers that usually keep children with mental and physical disabilities off the field.

Soon those kids will get to play baseball at Mike Miller Park. "To know that we can now have all inclusion, it's something that I won't be able to realize until we see this thing come to fruition," Jeremy Rose with CFSB said.

The kids will get to play baseball on a custom-designed rubberized turf field to accommodate wheelchairs while keeping them from getting hurt.