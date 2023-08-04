BENTON, KY — The Community Financial Service Bank is donating up to $10,000 to local school resource centers for the annual ‘Purchase with a Purpose’ campaign.
For every swipe CFSB clients make with their Discover Debit Card, $1 will be donated to our local School Resource Centers.
“Our schools make a difference every day in the lives of our children and our community. Now we are able to use something that we all do every day to help them out,” said the bank in a blog post. “Resource Centers around Western Kentucky can use donations to address the needs of the families and kids in their school - no strings attached.”
For more details about the Purchase with a Purpose campaign, visit the CFSB Facebook page.