GILBERTSVILLE, KY — The Community Financial Service Bank (CFSB) is providing the community with one free game of mini-golf per person who visits Maggie's Jungle Golf on Saturday, Aug. 15.
CFSB will also pay for one free snow cone and the Jungle Run where the public can feed a line-up of interesting animals from a goat to a baby camel.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is located at 7301 US 641, Gilbertsville, Kentucky.
Maggie’s Jungle Golf is not only a local attraction but loved by the community.The family-owned and operated business has been open since 1989, and it costs $6.00 per person to mini-golf.
For more information about the local business visit their Facebook page or website.