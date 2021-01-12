Students and families who are participating in virtual learning because of the COVID-19 pandemic but struggling with unreliable internet service have some new locations to access free Wi-Fi.
CFSB says it has installed free hot spots in the parking lots of some of its banking centers in west Kentucky Counties in the Local 6 area, and in the area surrounding its Hardin ATM.
To access the free Wi-Fi, CFSB says to look under your device's Wi-Fi options for "CFSB- PUBLIC USE." When you first connect to one of these hot spots, CFSB says your browser will automatically open. Next, you'll see a splash screen that you will have to accept and join. CFSB says it will not collect any user information from anyone connecting to these Wi-Fi hot spots.
Hot spot service is available in the following locations:
The Benton Banking Center at 221 West 5th St. in Benton, Kentucky.
— The Calloway County North Banking Center at 1721 North 12th St. in Murray.
— The CFSB Calloway County Sycamore Banking Center at 414 South 12th St. in Murray.
— The Calvert City Banking Center at 456 5th Ave. in Calvert City.
— The Graves County Banking Center at 100 Dick Castleman Bypass in Mayfield.
— The McCracken County Park Avenue Banking Center at 3390 Park Ave. in Paducah.
— The McCracken County Southside Banking Center at 2550 Irvin Cobb Drive in Paducah.
— The Hardin ATM at 31 Highway 402 in Hardin.