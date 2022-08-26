DUQUOIN, IL — A chainsaw artist will be immortalizing a local cryptid at the DuQuoin State Fair.
Over the next two weeks, artist Josh Hayes will carve a 10-foot-tall tribute to the Big Muddy Monster, a yeti-like legend from southern Illinois.
Amy Spiller with Oasis Outdoors says the Big Muddy Monster's legend began with several sightings claimed in Murphysboro, Illinois, in the 1970s.
Hayes will carve the tribute — commissioned by the Black Diamond family of businesses — out of pinewood over the next two weeks at the DuQuoin State Fair.
Visitors can Hayes at work at the Oasis Outdoors' site on the fairgrounds. After the fair, the sculpture will be donated to the city of Murphysboro.
Spiller shared a photo with Local 6 of Hayes standing next to another cryptid he sculpted, a 9-and-a-half-foot Sasquatch statue.
The fair kicked off Friday and continues through Sept. 5. For more details about the fair, click here.