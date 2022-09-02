Chainsaw artist Josh Hayes began work on an 8-foot-tall 'Big Muddy Monster' sculpture on August 26, and now, he's finally completed his masterpiece.
The Big Muddy Monster is a Southern Illinois legend, and you can read all about it in the case file below. The file, from the City of Murphysboro website reportedly contains digital scans of the police reports from 1973, letters received from people from all across the world, artist sketches made from the descriptions of eye witnesses, and photos taken by the Murphysboro Police Department.
The sculpture was commissioned by the Black Diamond Family of Businesses, and according to a Friday release, visitors to the DuQuoin State Fair have been able to watch it's transformation at the Oasis Outdoor's site. Visitors to the fair will be able to see the sculpture in-person and speak with the artist for the remainder of the fair, which ends on Labor Day.
When the fair ends the sculpture will "go into hiding," the release says, and will reappear during the City of Murphysboro Apple Festival. The official unveiling of the Big Muddy Monster will happen during the Apple Festival's Opening Ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 14.