Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PADUCAH HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR... SOUTHEASTERN MASSAC COUNTY IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS... CALLOWAY COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... LIVINGSTON COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... SOUTHERN CRITTENDEN COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... CALDWELL COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... MARSHALL COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... SOUTHEASTERN MCCRACKEN COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... WESTERN TRIGG COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... SOUTHWESTERN HOPKINS COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN KENTUCKY... GRAVES COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... LYON COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... * UNTIL 930 PM CST WEDNESDAY. * AT 329 PM CST, DOPPLER RADAR AND AUTOMATED GAUGES INDICATED HEAVY RAIN FALLING ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. UP TO ONE INCH OF RAIN HAS ALREADY FALLEN SINCE THIS MORNING. FLASH FLOODING IS ONGOING OR EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY. HAZARD...FLASH FLOODING CAUSED BY HEAVY RAIN. SOURCE...RADAR AND AUTOMATED GAUGES. IN ADDITION, SHORTLY AFTER 3 PM, A SKYWARN SPOTTER STATED THAT WATER WAS BEGINNING TO COVER SOME ROADS IN DOWNTOWN MURRAY. NATIONAL WEATHER PERSONNEL IN MCCRACKEN COUNTY REPORTED THAT A NUMBER OF CREEKS AND DITCHES WERE ALREADY AT BANKFULL. IMPACT...FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AND LOW LYING AREAS. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... PADUCAH, MURRAY, MAYFIELD, PRINCETON, BENTON, MARION, DAWSON SPRINGS, CALVERT CITY, EDDYVILLE, REIDLAND, LONE OAK, LAND BETWEEN THE LAKES AREA, BROOKPORT, SALEM, LEDBETTER, CRESWELL, LYNNVILLE, SEDALIA, FARMERSVILLE AND WEST PADUCAH. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. EXCESSIVE RUNOFF FROM HEAVY RAINFALL WILL CAUSE FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AREAS AND LOW LYING SPOTS. FLOODING IS OCCURRING OR IS IMMINENT. IT IS IMPORTANT TO KNOW WHERE YOU ARE RELATIVE TO STREAMS, RIVERS, OR CREEKS WHICH CAN BECOME KILLERS IN HEAVY RAINS. CAMPERS AND HIKERS SHOULD AVOID STREAMS OR CREEKS. PLEASE REPORT FLOODING TO YOUR LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCY WHEN YOU CAN DO SO SAFELY. A FLASH FLOOD WARNING MEANS THAT FLOODING IS IMMINENT OR OCCURRING. IF YOU ARE IN THE WARNED AREA MOVE TO HIGHER GROUND IMMEDIATELY. RESIDENTS LIVING ALONG STREAMS AND CREEKS SHOULD TAKE IMMEDIATE PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED EXPECTED RAINFALL...1 INCH IN 1 HOUR

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN INDIANA... KENTUCKY...ILLINOIS... OHIO RIVER AT NEWBURGH DAM...MOUNT VERNON...J.T. MYERS DAM... SHAWNEETOWN...GOLCONDA...SMITHLAND DAM...PADUCAH...OLMSTED LOCK AND DAM AND CAIRO .WATER LEVELS CONTINUE TO RISE ON THE OHIO RIVER FROM NEWBURGH DAM INDIANA ALL THE WAY DOWN TO CAIRO ILLINOIS. MINOR FLOODING IS IS OCCURRING AT MOST LOCATIONS WITH MODERATE FLOODING FORECAST AT MANY POINTS FROM SHAWNEETOWN DOWN TO CAIRO. THE ONLY RIVER POINT THAT IS EXPECTED TO TOUCH MAJOR STAGE CRITERIA IS OLMSTED DAM. ADJUSTMENTS TO THESE FORECASTS ARE POSSIBLE BASED ON HOW MUCH RAIN FALLS OVER THE NEXT 48 HOURS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?SMITHLAND && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 12:00 PM WEDNESDAY THE STAGE WAS 42.3 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 46.0 FEET BY WEDNESDAY MORNING THE 19TH OF FEBRUARY THEN BEGIN A SLOW FALL. * IMPACT...AT 47.0 FEET...PROPERTY DAMAGE BEGINS ON THE THE ILLINOIS AND KENTUCKY SIDES OF THE RIVER. &&

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... THE FLASH FLOOD WATCH CONTINUES FOR ALL OF SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, SOUTHWEST INDIANA, WESTERN KENTUCKY, AND SOUTHEAST MISSOURI. * THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * MODERATE TO OCCASIONALLY HEAVY RAIN WILL CONTINUE ACROSS THE REGION FOR THE REMAINDER OF THE AFTERNOON BEFORE TAPERING OFF FROM WEST TO EAST THIS EVENING. THE HEAVIEST RAINS ARE EXPECTED OVER WEST KENTUCKY, WHERE ANOTHER INCH OR MORE OF RAIN WILL BE POSSIBLE BEFORE IT COMES TO AN END. * THE GROUND IS SATURATED, SO ALMOST ALL OF THE RAIN WILL QUICKLY RUN OFF INTO STREAMS AND RIVERS. WATER WILL CONTINUE TO COLLECT IN LOW LYING AREAS AND WILL LIKELY SPREAD INTO AREAS THAT ARE NOT NORMALLY PRONE TO FLOODING. LOW WATER CROSSINGS SHOULD BE AVOIDED DURING THIS TIME. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS THAT CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP THAT LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING. FLASH FLOODING IS A VERY DANGEROUS SITUATION. YOU SHOULD MONITOR LATER FORECASTS AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE ACTION SHOULD FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS BE ISSUED. &&