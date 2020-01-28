PADUCAH -- On February 28, 1986, the spacecraft Challenger exploded just 73 seconds after take-off, killing all seven people on board.
Millions of people were gathered around their TV's at the time.
The Challenger Learning Center at the West Kentucky Community and Technical College is reflecting on that day, making sure younger generations never forget.
The Challenger Learning Center is designed for children and adults to go work through missions.
On Monday, students worked to to land a probe successfully on the Moon.
The mission is about two hours long and requires a lot of patience and communication to be a success.
Students can do other missions like land on Mars and train to be an astronaut.
For more information on the Challenger Learning Center, click here.