WASHINGTON, D.C. — When local governments need federal support and money for local projects, they go to the source: Washington, D.C.
And that’s just what the Paducah Area Chamber Of Commerce does during its annual D.C. fly-in.
Last year’s trip was completely virtual, but this year the group returned in person, following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The COVID-19 pandemic slightly impacted how the chamber operated during the two-day D.C. fly-in, but ultimately it did not impact the benefits to Paducah and McCracken County.
With masks on, open ears and a full agenda, more than 40 people arrived in the Capitol as part of this year’s visit.
“One of the main messages that we’ve heard is that everyone has been so glad to see people from Kentucky in person in D.C.,” Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce President Sandra Wilson says. “So, you know, we kept pushing through ‘should we, shouldn’t we’ and we just really felt like we needed to be here.”
Years’ worth of these kinds of visits with the Department of Transportation and Federal Aviation Administration is what led to full funding for a new terminal at Barkley Regional Airport. And this trip, it led to a heartfelt thank you for a project that will help the local economy thrive.
“So then we get a call a couple of years ago that there’s money available from FAA for new terminals to be built, and we embraced it this time, because we felt like it was a game changer for our community,” Wilson says.
The group also met with Department of Energy Deputy Secretary David Turk. The talks centered on federal money for continued cleanup at the Paducah DOE site.
“We’re also pushing for down the road to begin the opportunity to have funding from some type of a grant that will allow us to do a study on redevelopment for the site,” Wilson says.
As chamber members made their way across areas of Capitol Hill during the two day event, lawmakers debated the infrastructure bill. And the chamber group heard first hand from folks at the federal level how money from that package could fund projects to improve the Paducah and McCracken County river port and areas within the inland waterways.
Add in face-to-face meetings with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Sen. Rand Paul and Rep. James Comer, and the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce’s delegation made its mark in 2021.
So, what happens next? Members of the delegation return home to spread the good news accomplished at the Capitol.
The delegation also talked about the impact of tourism to Paducah and the greater western Kentucky area with the U.S. Travel Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.