The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce has chosen the participants for this year's Youth LEAD program. The program aims to prepare Paducah and McCracken County high school juniors for future community leadership roles.
Thirty-two young people will make up the 2020-2021 Youth LEAD class. The class, which is Class 10, would have started the five-month educational course in the fall, but the program was delayed because of the pandemic.
The program began with an orientation and first class this month, and it will end with a graduation ceremony at the Paducah Chamber Power in Partnership Breakfast in November.
The chamber says Youth LEAD targets high school juniors in Paducah Public, McCracken County Public, and the private school systems, St. Mary and Community Christian Academy.
During the course, the students spend one day each month learning about human needs and service learning, communication and career development, business and the economy, law and government and health care in Paducah and McCracken County.
Youth LEAD Class 10 includes the following students:
From Community Christian Academy: Ashley Kendall and Sara Neiswender.
From McCracken County High School: Addison Allen, Karlie Bowen, Barrett Buchanan, Stevie Collins, Carlie England, Madelyn Faughn, Tylee Haws, Hillary Hollowell, Ava Kelly, Willie Lin, Zack Masek, Bri McGregor, Emma Morrow, Reese Pohle, Ali Richard, Ethan Roberts, Olivia Townsend and Bailey Watts.
From Paducah Tilghman High School: Lois Akpabio, Natalie Besaw, Renee Chua, Gabrielle Copeland, Dana Hernández, Lillian Holm, Zabrina Hunter, Kate LeBuhn and Harli Morris.
From St. Mary High School: Kali Patel, Therese Smith and Lily Wilson.