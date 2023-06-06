PADUCAH — The U.S. Department of Energy's Office of Environmental Management awarded the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce a $2 million grant Tuesday for a project meant to gain a better understanding of the future use of the former Gaseous Diffusion Plant site.
According to a Tuesday release, the grant will be administered over a three-year-period beginning June 05, 2023 and ending on Dec. 31, 2025.
Manager of the Portsmouth and Paducah Project Office Joel Bradburne said in a statement included in the release, “Placing the future vision of the former Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant site in the hands of the community allows DOE to align cleanup strategies to promote sustainable redevelopment."
The project will include site mapping, community studies, data analysis, and development of recommended strategies, the release explains.
The DOE Portsmouth/Paducah Project Office oversees environmental cleanup at the Paducah Site, which produced enriched uranium for national security and later commercial energy purposes until operations ceased in 2013.
At a Paducah Chamber of Commerce Power in Partnership breakfast on May 11, Bradburne spoke to Local 6 about the process of cleaning-up "legacy waste" from the site, which includes uranium and other toxic substances.
He also said he had plans to work with the community on the future of the site.
"There's gonna be something next, you know. That place is, uh, a jewel — okay. And our job is to prep it, work with the community, you know. What may — what will come next. Not what may, what will," Bradburne said.