PADUCAH — Do you have questions about Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness? The Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce will soon offer an online event to provide answers.
The federal loans are meant to help small businesses keep their employees on the payroll amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the Small Business Administration, the loans can be fully forgiven if the money was used for payroll costs, interest on mortgages, rent, and utilities. At least 60% of the forgiven amount must have been used for payroll for the loan to be forgiven.
The chamber has been providing educational webinars for small businesses every Wednesday at 8 a.m. On Sept. 30, the chamber will host the final webinar in the series — answering questions on PPP loan forgiveness.
"Since its creation in March, more than 48,000 Kentucky businesses have received PPP loans valued at $5.2 billion. What made the PPP program so popular was the ability for businesses to have their loans forgiven, effectively making them grants. However, the loans came with specific criteria that needed to be fulfilled in order to have them forgiven," Chamber President Sandra Wilson says in a news release. "This webinar will help our local small businesses get the clarity they need for loan forgiveness."
The webinar, titled "PPP: From Loan to Grant, Next Steps," will feature panelists FNB Bank Chief Lending Officer Lori Noel with FNB Bank, Williams, Williams & Lentz partner Ashley Grooms and Kemper CPA partner Mark Hequembourg.
Noel has been in the banking industry for more than 28 years, and has had a primary focus in lending. Grooms has practiced accounting for 15 years in Mayfield and Paducah, with a primary focus on individual and corporate tax preparation, tax planning, and small business consulting. Hequembourg has been in public accounting in Paducah for 27 years, and the chamber says he has a focus in business and individual tax compliance and planning, business valuation, and consulting.
You can register to attend the free event via Zoom at paducahchamber.org.