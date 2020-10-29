PADUCAH — Another Change.org petition has been created regarding Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively — this time, in support of him.
Shively has been the subject of controversy after a photo of him in blackface recently circulated online. Shively said the photo was taken in 2002 at a Halloween party. Some Paducah Tilghman High School students have participated in walkouts in protest after the photo surfaced, and the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP has called for his resignation. The NAACP at one point shared a Change.org petition calling for Shively's removal. As of this report, that petition has more than 1,500 signatures.
But Shively has also received support from within the community as well, such as from state Sen. Danny Carroll. "Please know that I’m acutely aware of how offensive this photo is to many and I also know how terrible Superintendent Shivley feels about the photo," Carroll wrote. "However, to judge this man and his career based on a Halloween costume photo taken 18 years ago would be an injustice."
Now, a second petition has been created: this one calling for Shively to stay as superintendent. "Dr. Donald Shively has maintained the legacy and the Academic Excellence that the Paducah City Schools has accomplished over the years," the petition's web page states. "The students and the people of Paducah need the guidance that he is able to provide to allow our students in Paducah to compete as they move forward in their lives." As of this report, that petition has 355 signatures so far.
Shively himself has called the blackface photo "terribly offensive." In a statement, he wrote that, when it surfaced, he "issued a sincere and heartfelt apology for its racially insensitive content," but that he knows "much more is needed to make amends and start a healing process for all in our community hurt by this photo."
"My goal is that this extensive process not only will help me to grow as a person and as a leader, but that it also will serve as a catalyst for improved understanding, sensitivity, and racial harmony in our community," he wrote. "I believe that through this dialogue Paducah Public Schools will become a model school district for anti-racist practices and actions."
When the photo first began to spread online, Shively reached out to Local 6. In an interview, he said he has never treated any student differently because of their race. "I would want to stress that's not what I think and if you look at decisions we made as a superintendent and board that does not go in line with that imagery," Shively said. "I understand why you would think that and I would want to have dialogue about how we move forward from that."
Shively has also met with students and the NAACP about the photo. Afterwards, the NAACP said its stance has not changed and that the local chapter is still calling for his resignation. Click here for more about that meeting.