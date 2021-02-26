Showing kindness is not hard to do. Sometimes, all it takes is a smile, a sincere “how are you?” or even a “good morning” to make someone’s day.
That’s the goal for one local woman, who many of you may have met before at the entrance of the Marshall Nemer building at Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital at the check-in desk.
We’re wrapping up our series called "Changemakers" as a part of Black History Month, featuring people just like Adell Guittar. Her personality is one that’s hard to forget and her genuineness behind her good morning, will make your day.
“This gives us a great opportunity to show people that there is still kindness in the world,” Guittar said. “To be the first interaction is very important because it sets the pace. Happy nurses, happy doctors, happy patients. If I can bring them a mask, if I can bring them joy at all, I’m happy to do that in any little way that I can.”
Compassion, empathy and kindness can sometimes be hard to find. There’s a reason why Guittar makes sure that everyone is treated the way they want to be treated because she’s been through difficult times herself. When she was younger, she was in a dark spot, homeless and without a job. Despite the hardships, she tells me it made her into the woman she is today.
“Laughter... I love laughter, and I’m kind of a clown. And I shouldn’t be saying this but I skip along and dance, you know, sing sometimes to patients,” Guittar said. “It’s so bleak out there in the world today. With the mask situation, no human interaction, families having to talk through glass with their loved ones, that just really hurts.”
It's a domino effect. If she can make people smile in the early morning and brighten their day, she says, hopefully, they’ll brighten someone else’s.
“People can hear now. They’re paying more attention to the tone and the sound behind the mask,” Guittar said. “I want them to hear the smile in my voice. This job is a safety security temp station and I want it to be more than that. I want it to be human interaction again.”
Guittar says if she can show people kindness, she’s done what she’s called to do. She’s changing our community one hand wave, one good morning at a time.