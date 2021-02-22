“The best way to find yourself is to lose yourself in the service of others.” Renowned political and spiritual leader Ghandi may have spoken those words decades ago, but they still ring true today. It's a feeling many of you may have experienced before, whether it was lending a helping a hand at a fundraiser, volunteering your time at a soup kitchen, or even donating essentials to homeless shelters or food banks.
Paying it forward is a phrase two brothers Robert and Donta Tyler live by. They both work at school resource centers, Donta at Morgan elementary, and Robert at Paducah Middle School.
Robert says he and his family grew up in the housing authority in Paducah. He says they struggled a lot, but they did get help when they needed it. Robert was the first in his family to graduate college and get a job. Now, he’s helping plant the seeds for students to grow.
“I always give my testimony to the kids because I want them to see that I’ve been through what you’re going through and I got out of it.” Robert said.
Both of the Tyler brothers are making a difference in kids’ lives beyond the classroom. They’re also helping families, too. They deliver them essentials every day, like food, school supplies, and even Wi-Fi hotspots. Donta says he’s able to relate to some of these kids who are going through difficult times, and they look up to him.
“When you know what it’s like to see a person go through certain things, we have the heart to help,” Donta said. “When you have the heart to help, you can relate, you don’t mind stepping in those shoes. A lot of times. you have to figure out what your purpose is. I feel like my purpose is to do the job I do now.”
Stacy Thomas knows exactly what that feeling is like. She’s on the board of the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center and works at McCracken County High School’s resource center, helping kids with more than just getting an extra jacket or a meal to eat. She’s helping kids shape their future, but just like the Tyler brothers, she can relate to having a difficult upbringing – and knows the definition of the struggle.
“It comes full circle, I grew up in poverty, and I know what it’s like to have those types of needs, to know that there’s somebody there at the school that supports that need and I can help make my academic career a success without having to worry about food insecurity or worry about clothing.” Thomas said. “It gives me great hope that I’m out here helping kids, but it also feels that thing in me that drive that I have to help families to be successful beyond high school.”
Thomas says through all of the difficult moments, there are some moments that remind her, she’s exactly where she needs to be. All three of these Changemakers feel like giving back and serving others is their purpose in life, and they get to do that every day, making a difference in the lives of families all across our area.