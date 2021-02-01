"To leave the world a little better than how you found it. That's the best a man can ever do." That's a quote from author and film director, Paul Auster. It's a phrase many of you may live by, every single day. Thousands of people right here in our area, are doing exactly that, helping others around them and leaving our world a better place.
As a part of Black History Month, we are starting a new month-long series called “Changemakers,” where we feature black people in our community who are changing our community.
For a lot of them, it's not about them, it's about those who they're able to help. For Graves County Deputy Jailer, Pete Jackson, it's about the lives he's able to transform and sometimes save. Jackson earned his lifesaving medal after saving two inmates' lives after they tried to take their own lives. Jackson says when people get booked into the county jail, they're usually not in a good place, but by the time they get out, his goal is to make sure they go out into the community, a better person.
“I'm compassionate about a lot of things that I do now,” Jackson said. “The people that I talk to and how I go about my day and I try to be compassionate, enough to them to see that life is worth living, you're just going through things because you made a choice and it wasn't a very good choice, and this isn't going to last very long.”
Jackson isn't only helping inmates, he's helping kids in the community. Before the COVID-19 pandemic started, he was very involved in youth sports, and would also host tours of the jail and informational lessons for kids, to give them a better understanding of what consequence a bad choice could have.
“It's not so much about me, it's about the families every kid in the community or this region has a chance they grow up and do the same or hopefully do better.” Jackson said.
He says it takes the right kind of person to work in corrections at a county jail. You have to be strong physically and mentally. One hobby he turns to to destress, is getting to cook some barbecue. Sometimes, he gets to be out on the grill with a good friend of his, who many of you may know, James Stovall from Larry Darrell and Darrell. To both of them, it's more than just giving people food.
“If you can bring it to me and put it on the grill, I’ll cook it, that's basically what we do but what people don't realize is how some of the conversations that I have in dealing with people opens up a whole other avenue of ministry,” Stovall said. “It's a true blessing to know that you can call somebody and they'll be there. Most of my life, I've lived by one theory: everybody is your friend until proven otherwise. No, count everybody as your enemy until they prove that your friend. By that I mean, if I call Pete at 3 o'clock in the morning, and I needed help, he'd be right there.”
Both of these men are helping change lives for people in our community, through their friendship, and through their careers, one day at a time, all for the better.