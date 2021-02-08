Derrick Parrott is one of the top scorers in Mayfield history – in both football and basketball. Now he uses his experience as both a Mayfield legend… and a standout in football at Murray State University to mentor young players about sport and beyond.
After playing football at MSU, he returned to his hometown of Mayfield. Parrott helps local families as a social worker. He helps his community by serving on the city council, and he helps coach both football and basketball. 20 years ago, Parrott was one of the best ever to play at Mayfield, in both sports. He says kids respect him, and want to know his thoughts on everything, from sports to social unrest in the country.
“The most important thing to me is awareness. I think it’s important that they know what’s going on in the world around us,” Parrott said. “Just because we’re in West Kentucky, or a small town, or whatever, they still need to be aware of what’s going on around you. Because it could be happening in your circle, and you not even know it.”
Derrick says two keys in these times are respect and diversity, and they go hand-in-hand. “Everybody has different experiences, different perspectives, different backgrounds,” Parrott said. “You can share stories with each other, enlighten each other.”
A project Parrott has taken on as a part of city council is Eddie Williams Park. He spent countless hours playing on this court as a kid, and he wants to see the park upgraded. He was just starting to talk to Mayfield businesses about donations when the pandemic hit but Parrott says he’s ready to start moving forward again.