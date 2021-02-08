Wearing many hats is easy when you have a passion for what you do. That’s what it’s like for Leo McKinley, a Paducah Tilghman graduate, who has now been teaching math in some of the same classrooms he learned in for more than 10 years now. He’s giving back to the community that he grew up in, but to him, it’s more than just teaching equations.
“If they walk through this door their parents are entrusting me with their education, and if all i do is teach them math, if they walk out of here 180 days later and all I’ve told them is how to solve for X, what have I really taught them? I need to teach them about life and responsibility and how to be responsible citizen and having morals that are high and amendable that is the job of being a teacher and math is just what I do math is just my conduit, being able to influence kids is my passion.” McKinley said.
McKinley says seeing his students grow throughout their four years in high school is incredible. He says he’s able to encourage and motivate students of all colors to follow their dreams, and that they can be anything they want to be.
“Specifically being able to influence my black students to show them that you can be a teacher and educate other people, that is powerful, that is currency,” McKinley said. “So many of the students don’t have someone to view that’s in a position like this. I’m blessed not only to be a math teacher here, but I’m the head of the math department and so to be the chairperson of this department is another avenue hopefully where the students can see a path for themselves."
McKinley says his students fuel his passion for teaching every day, and he knows that as long as he helps at least one student, his job is done. McKinley wears a lot of hats, when the last bell rings at school, his other job as a pastor at Central Church of Christ just begins. He’s been preaching for a few years, and says guiding both children and adults gives him a reason for being.
“If you’re going to be somewhere, why not leave a positive imprint? That’s my whole goal wherever I am, I hope to leave it better than it was when I came in so hopefully I am making an impact.” McKinley said.