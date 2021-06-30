MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Changes are coming to the construction zone on the westbound lanes of Interstate 24 after a nine-vehicle pileup killed a 4-year-old girl Sunday.
Tuesday, crews responded to another crash in the same area. This time it involved a semitrailer and a minivan. The crash stopped traffic for about two hours, and the woman driving the van was taken to a local hospital.
Resurfacing and bridgework on the westbound lanes of I-24 from the Johnson County, Massac County line to the Ohio River from milepost 24 to milepost 39 is not expected to end until November 2022.
The Illinois Department of Transportation is preparing to install rumble strips ahead of the construction zone to slow people down.
That's welcome news to Roxanne Wilkins, who runs a fireworks station owned by Trader Mall near exit 3.
Wilson said it stops people from coming to that area.
"You want to detour, you know. People that have a job, they like to hit that interstate. And basically, going around you have to leave early just to go to your job because of the construction sites and the back up on the off-ramps and stuff," Wilkins said.
Wilkins said trucks line up all the time near the east and westbound lanes of I-24 to wait out slow traffic or avoid accidents.
"They communicate with each other, and they know that it is backed up, so they just sit around and wait, because traffic is so bad," Wilkins said.
Kentucky State Police Post 1 confirmed it is directing troopers to focus attention on the area in between calls of service.
Illinois Department of Transportation District 9 construction engineer Doug Helfrich said he is told Illinois State Police will also be increasing their patrols.
Kentucky State Police is also doing an enforcement blitz around the area. Troopers issued more than 18 speeding citations in 90 minutes Tuesday morning.