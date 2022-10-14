FULTON, KY — Changes Rehabilitation, a holistic drug and alcohol rehabilitation center, will hold its first Alumni Family Day to celebrate recovery for everyone who has been at the facility and their families.
The event will be at 10 a.m. on Oct. 22 at the facilty on 2000 Holiday Lane in Fulton, Kentucky.
The center opened just under two years ago and has graduated more than 800 people from the program.
The free family celebration, called "We Can Recover, We Do Recover," will feature speeches from past graduates, music from local bands and food. The event will people the opportunity to come together and share stories about their recovery journeys, according to a news release from the center.
"At Changes, we believe deeply that the path to recovery is one of peace, love and healing and we are looking forward to spending an inspirational day with so many who now know this is possible," said Shirley Jankowski, program director.
The center provides inpatient treatment, support groups and aftercare for those with substance use disorders. The facility uses over 70 different group topics, like arts and crafts, photography, film, music, yoga and meditation to help "people discover, or rediscover, their passion," according to the release.
For more information, call the center at 866-532-9329 or visit changesrehabilitation.com.