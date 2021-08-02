Changes to NWS issued Weather Warnings

Effective as of August 2nd, 2021 the National Weather Service is changing how they convey the impacts and differences within severe thunderstorms to the public. Tornadoes and severe thunderstorms both can be life-threatening -- however, like tornadoes, severe storms are all different. NOT every warning produces widespread damage. The goal of this change is to better convey what a severe storm is producing.
There are now three categories for "Severe Thunderstorm Warnings" that will be issued going forward from every local NWS Office across the United States.
The categories, or "tags" are meant to give additional detail and clearer message as to how severe a given storm is in real-time.
Up until today, you have gotten Severe Storm Warnings that were based on the premise of the storm producing EITHER 58+MPH winds or hail to the size of a quarter. That remains the "base" tag going forward.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning will be tagged “Considerable” once a storm produces 1.75 inch (golf ball-sized) hail and/or 70 mph winds.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning will be tagged “Destructive” once a storm produces 2.75 inch (baseball-sized) hail and/or 80 mph winds.
--------------------------------------------------
The other change is that a Severe Thunderstorm with a "destructive" tag (80+ MPH winds and/or baseball sized hail) will trigger the WEA (wireless emergency alert) to be sent out on all phones and electronic devices in the area, just like Tornado Warnings do regardless of what weather app you have on your device.
The above image is an example from the folks at the NWS of what the blaring warning would look like on your mobile phone for a "Severe Thunderstorm Warning, "destructive" impact expected.
Only around 1 in 10 severe weather events reach the destructive threshold in a given calendar year. With that in mind -- the most recent big event nationally that would've been given the "destructive" impact tag would have been the costliest thunderstorm in US history -- the $11 billion derecho that ripped across Iowa in August of 2020.