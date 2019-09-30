GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Two men and a woman charged in connection to a deadly drive-by shooting in Mayfield, Kentucky, pleaded not guilty Monday in a Graves County courtroom.
Dimetri Ross, Stanford Shelton and Hayden Dunigan are charged in connection to the June shooting that claimed the life of 23-year-old Savannah Hancock. Police have said Hancock was an unintended victim, alleging that Ross and Shelton intended to shoot Jarrod Powell, but fired into the wrong home in a duplex on Lee Street.
Ross and Shelton are both charged with murder and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun, according to the court docket, and Dunigan is charged with facilitation of murder.
Ross is also charged with attempted murder regarding a May incident in which shots were fired at Powell's home. The court docket says Shelton is also charged with complicity to commit murder.
Shelton and Ross were arrested in July. Dunigan turned herself in at the Mayfield Police Department on Aug. 19.