MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The criminal charges against two former west Kentucky elementary school employees have been dismissed. The two were charged with second degree wanton endangerment.
Teacher Vanacia Barner and teacher's aid Katrella Farmer were accused of dragging a child with autism across the floor at McNabb Elementary School in two separate incidents.
Barner and Farmer were both fired from the Paducah school after the incidents, which involved a 9-year-old child with autism.
As Local 6 has previously reported, Paducah police said school surveillance video shows Barner and Farmer dragging the child. Police said the women tried to pick the child up after the child caused a disruption in the classroom, but were unable to lift him and dragged him by his arm instead.
In court Monday, the prosecutor said Barner and Farmer never received the proper training to respond to the child's needs, so the charges were dropped.
Update: For more on the decision to drop the charges, check out this story: