PADUCAH — An investigation is underway after a Paducah Middle School student allegedly threatened another student on social media, the school's principal told parents in a letter obtained by Local 6.
Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively confirmed to Local 6 that the letter went out to Paducah Middle School parents on Monday. The letter said the alleged threat came after an altercation at a bus stop that was recorded on video.
In the letter, Paducah Middle School Principal Geco Ross said Paducah police and school administrators worked together to investigate the threat, and the accused student's parents were contacted immediately. Police officers were on their way to the student's home "within minutes of receiving said threat," Ross wrote.
Formal charges are being pursued as part of the investigation, and the student accused of making the threat won't be allowed to attend school until the investigation is complete, Ross wrote.
"Unfortunately, schools have experienced an escalation of threats in recent years," Ross wrote. "These threats cause emotional, instructional and financial impact on our school. Please talk with your child about how dangerous and disruptive school threats can be."
In August, the Paducah Police Department announced third-degree terroristic threatening charges against a 14-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy accused of threating in unrelated incidents to commit shootings. The girl is accused of threatening to "shoot this place up" during a class at Paducah Tilghman High School. The boy is accused of threatening to "shoot up" a school event.
In May, a 16-year-old student was arrested on a charge of second-degree terroristic threatening after police said he allegedly created a fake Instagram account to fabricate a conversation about a threat against the school as a prank.
In his letter to parents, Ross said he appreciates parents' and guardians' partnership with the school. "Let's continue to work together to prevent threats and other disruptions in our school," he wrote, encouraging parents to contact him with their questions or concerns, and with any information they would like to share with him.