Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PADUCAH HAS ISSUED A HEAT ADVISORY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * TEMPERATURE...HEAT INDICES FROM 105 TO 110 ARE EXPECTED TODAY. * IMPACTS...THE EXTREME HEAT AND HUMIDITY WILL LEAD TO AN INCREASED RISK OF HEAT RELATED STRESS AND ILLNESS. THE VERY YOUNG, THE ELDERLY, THOSE WITHOUT AIR-CONDITIONING AND THOSE PARTICIPATING IN STRENUOUS OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES WILL BE THE MOST SUSCEPTIBLE. CAR INTERIORS WILL ALSO REACH LETHAL TEMPERATURES IN A MATTER OF MINUTES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A HEAT ADVISORY MEANS THAT A PERIOD OF HOT TEMPERATURES IS EXPECTED. THE COMBINATION OF HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY WILL COMBINE TO CREATE A SITUATION IN WHICH HEAT ILLNESSES ARE POSSIBLE. DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS...STAY IN AN AIR-CONDITIONED ROOM...STAY OUT OF THE SUN...AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. WEAR LIGHT WEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE AND DRINK PLENTY OF WATER. MAKE SURE OUTDOOR PETS HAVE PLENTY OF FRESH WATER. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY...CALL 9 1 1. &&