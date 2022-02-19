MAYFIELD, KY-- Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a nationwide charity, was at Mayfield Lowe's building beds Saturday afternoon. The charity had nearly 100 volunteers from ten chapters and five states.
Volunteers were sanding, branding and assembling beds for tornado victims in Mayfield. SHP volunteers from across the country gathered in the Lowe's parking lot to pitch in. Their goal is 50 beds for children ages 3-17, and the beds are free to families.
"Mayfield, you've been going through a lot, and we're here to help," says, Kenlake Region President, Julie Morris.
Morris says it's taken weeks of planning for this moment.
"Just general coordination of everybody. Then, you show up and kind of let go of the reins and everybody does their jobs. We end up with 50 beds at the end," says Morris.
You couldn't miss their assembly line of nearly 100 volunteers. They were loud, but the impact they're making on the Mayfield community is louder. One volunteer, Gavin Klutz, spent his morning drilling holes in the wood used to make the beds. Klutz says it's a family affair, but he's more than happy to help too.
"It feels pretty good to know people are given more opportunities and comfort, especially at very little effort from me and other people. When we all work together, it's pretty easy," says Klutz.
Like their brand, these beds will leave a lasting impression. If your child needs a bed or if you want to donate, click here.