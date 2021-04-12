LOUISVILLE, KY — Former Kentucky State Representative Charles Booker has announced he is forming an exploratory committee to consider a campaign for the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Sen. Rand Paul.
This is Booker's most decisive steps yet in the process of testing the waters for a candidacy in the 2022 election cycle.
He announced the committee in a video message posted Monday morning.
He mentioned the hardships Kentuckians have faced this past year, but said worked together to get through it.
Last year, Booker's insurgent campaign for U.S. Senate nearly won the Democratic Party's nomination, despite being badly outspent.
Booker says last year's campaign was a bold, forward-looking vision for the commonwealth that includes health care for all, ambitious actions to address the climate crisis, an end to generational poverty, and a visionary racial justice platform.