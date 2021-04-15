CHARLESTON, Mo. (AP) — The city of Charleston, Missouri, has agreed to pay $500,000 to settle its part in a lawsuit brought by the family of a man who died in jail after having his neck pinned down for several minutes under the sheriff's knee.
A federal judge said Wednesday that she would likely approve the settlement between the mother, widow and nine children of Tory Sanders, and the city of Charleston and several of its police officers, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported.
The family’s lawsuit is still pending against Mississippi County, the former sheriff and jail staffers. Missouri’s previous and current attorneys general both investigated Sanders’ death but declined to bring charges.
Sanders died in May 2017 while on a mental health hold in the jail, just 10 hours after he'd turned himself in to Charleston police. In 2017, then-Attorney General Josh Hawley said the 28-year-old Nashville man found himself in the jail after he flagged down Charleston, Missouri, police officers, saying he wanted to see a counselor.
The wrongful death suit filed in 2018 says Sanders flagged down police officers and said "I need to see a mental health doctor to save my life and my kids' life."
Sanders was taken to the Mississippi County Jail, where a mental health counselor determined he was suffering from paranoia and recommended he be hospitalized for observation. Instead, Sanders remained in the jail, and hours later, Hutcheson led a team of officers and jailers into Sanders’ cell, where Sanders was tackled, pepper sprayed, shocked with a stun gun and beaten, according to the lawsuit.
Read more: https://bit.ly/2Q6KTsK