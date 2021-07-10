Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Caldwell, Crittenden, Daviess, Henderson, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, McCracken, McLean, Muhlenberg, Union KY and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau and Perry MO. * Through Sunday morning. * Some thunderstorms across the area may produce rainfall from 2 to 4 inches, with locally higher amounts possible through tonight. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&