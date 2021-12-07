This 2006 photo shows the bronze Robert E. Lee monument that was at the center of the deadly United the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017, which was organized by white supremacists. The statue was removed in July 2021. On Dec. 6, 2021, the Charlottesville City Council voted to donate the statue to an African American heritage center that plans to melt down the metal and create new art from it.