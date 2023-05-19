If you like to gossip — this cat could be your best friend.
If you can't tell by his name, Chatter is a bit of a chatter-box.
We're told he loves to talk to you about his day, your day — it doesn't really matter what you talk about as long as you're giving him attention!
Not only is chatter a good conversationalist, he's also very affectionate.
He was found as a stray and was very lonely, but he's loving his indoor life now. The only thing that could make it better would be to get out of the Project Hope Humane Society — and into your home.
Chatter is around 2 years old. He's neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.
His adoption fee is only $50.
If you think this handsome boy would make a great fit for you family, call (618) 638-4555.
The folks at Project Hope will set up a meet-and-greet.