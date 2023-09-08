Get ready for this puppy that’s going to melt your heart. Meet Cheech, he is a 4 month old puppy at Marshall County Animal Care and Control.
The shelter told us they were given limited information about him, but they have learned he’s very friendly and he walks well on a leash. He also loves water so much; he’ll chase the water hose around the yard and play in a kiddie pool.
Cheech was surrendered to the shelter because his previous family’s older dog wasn’t very tolerable of his puppy energy.
If he’s just too cute or you need a friendly puppy like Cheech in your life, his adoption fee is $40. That fee will cover all of his medical costs while at the shelter including his vaccines and microchip. An $80 deposit will also be required before he can be adopted, but that money will be refunded once you send proof of neuter.
However it’s not just Cheech who’s waiting for his forever home. Marshall County Animal Care and Control is desperate to empty at least 7 kennels by tomorrow, so they are hosting a free Friday event.
27 dogs are available to be adopted without a fee for today only. The shelter is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They look forward to seeing you there.
You can contact the shelter at 270-527-0954. Adoption applications can be found here, and they should be sent to mccasapplication@gmail.com.